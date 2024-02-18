Wallan Trading Company celebrates ZEEKR partnership with the launch of a luxury electric vehicle lineup

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Riyadh, February 18, 2024

Wallan Trading Company — the leading player in the Saudi automotive sector — has signed a strategic agreement with ZEEKR, the global electric mobility technology and solutions brand owned by Geely Automobile Holdings. The agreement will see the two entities collaborate as partners, with Wallan Trading Company serving as an authorized representative and distributor of the ZEEKR brand in the Saudi market.

The partnership was officially announced at a special ceremony hosted by Wallan Trading Company in Riyadh on 17 February 2024. Held in the presence of Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company, the engagement brought together a selection of senior officials representing both entities. The ceremony also served as the backdrop for the launch of two of ZEEKR’s latest luxury offerings in the Kingdom: ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives and the Saudi Green Strategy, the partnership marks the latest step by Wallan Trading Company and ZEEKR to advance the country’s sustainability goals and enhance the local circular economy.

The partnership keeps Wallan Trading Company's strategy to expand, increase, and diversify its investment and representative portfolio in the Kingdom. Leveraging ZEEKR’s innovative range of electric mobility technologies and Geely Holding Group’s decades’ worth of car manufacturing experience — 37 years — Wallan Trading Group has set out to build on a legacy of elegant automaking powered by advanced technologies to deliver quality cars that meet the demands of Saudi customers and are suited to the local climate and terrain.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with ZEEKR, as this agreement promises so much for Saudi auto enthusiasts, the national and regional motor industry, and the Kingdom’s economy. In addition to advancing sustainability and creating a greener, healthier future for all, this collaboration will accelerate the transformation of our sector, empowering us to keep pace with new developments by transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric motors.”

Cannon Wang, Mena Regional Director at ZEEKR, said: “Saudi Arabia is a key area of focus for us at ZEEKR. As a sophisticated market renowned for its discerning consumers, thriving auto sector, and rapidly developing ecosystem of tech innovators, the Kingdom holds up a mirror to the very best of our industry, reflecting the values that drive us as a brand. With Vision 2030 presenting an ambitious blueprint for the future — one in which sustainability is at the very core of business and social life — we see tremendous opportunities for the growth of the electric vehicle segment.”



ZEEKR 001

ZEEKR 001 combines coupe and SUV features, integrating design beauty, cabin spaciousness, and practical applications and software — all built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform>



Since its launch in the Chinese market, the car has achieved remarkable success, being the first premium domestic electric model to sell over 10,000 units monthly. It is among the most innovative electric vehicles in the market, equipped with an adjustable air suspension system, a 100-kilowatt battery offering a 620 km range, and maximum 200-kilowatt fast charging power that can charge it for a 120 km range in just 5 minutes. The battery can be set from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes. The car has two electric motors producing 544 horsepower and 686 Newton meters of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.



ZEEKR X

ZEEKR X sets a new standard in the premium compact car market, distinguished by its sporty, elegant design, the luxury of its fittings, comfort, and the spaciousness of its cabin. It has been built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform.

ZEEKR X belongs to the sporty SUV crossover category and is equipped with an innovative and advanced driving system that includes several cameras and radars for active driving control, parking assistance, and enhancing driving safety, among other functions. The innovative model also has an intelligent cockpit sensing system, an air purification system, and advanced safety systems. These safety systems include an absolute control over driving conditions system, an innovative integrated braking system IPB, an XTCS anti-skid system for all road types, a high-performance advanced driving assistance system, an intelligent LED lighting system for light distribution, and an airbag system that covers the entire car and includes 7 airbags, providing comprehensive protection for the driver and passengers.

The car offers a driving range of 440 km and comes equipped with two electric motors with 428 horsepower (315 kilowatts). It accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. It is considered the fastest luxury compact SUV in the world.

As the foremost auto company in the Kingdom, Wallan Trading Company is committed to driving the growth of the Saudi auto sector. In addition to its partnership with ZEEKR, Wallan Trading Company owns distribution agencies for Renault, Hyundai, Genesis, and Geely in the Kingdom.





