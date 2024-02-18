Kohler's Showcase at India Design Week 2024 is a fusion of Technology, Art and Future forward Bathspaces

(MENAFN- Genesis bcw) 16th February, National: Kohler Co., global leader in kitchen and bath design, synonymous with innovation and design yet again took the spotlight at India Design Week 2024 with an India debut of brand’s most advanced smart toilet Numi 2.0. Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet with KOHLER® Konnect exemplifies technological transformation by providing ultimate comfort and personalization with warm-water cleansing, a heated seat and five preset lighting & sound scenes. A completely hands-free experience with motion-sensing lid and seat opening, automatic flushing, bidet cleansing with wand rinsing and UV sanitization. The Numi 2.0's pre-use bowl mist ensures a complete rinse while flushing. A perfect blend of design and technology, the Numi 2.0 smart toilet is an epitome of comfort and cleanliness.



The exhibit also featured a full smart bathroom setup with cutting edge innovative products from the brand which can reshape the way people experience comfort and convenience like:





• Anthem Digital showering system which puts the control of one’s custom shower at their fingertips. A sleek, minimalist display lets configure and control one’s outlets, temperature, and flow, creating a personalized showering experience every time. Optional built-in eco mode lets conserve water by using just one outlet at a time, and the summary screen helps to promote mindful water usage.



• Statement shower collection is the ultimate palette boasting exquisite forms, while seamlessly blending into the spaces we inhabit. Defined by voluminous proportions and soft, organic designs, the Statement showering collection brings form and finish to the forefront without overwhelming the space. Within the thoughtfully crafted forms of the Statement showering collection are signature spray experiences, which one can easily select and change. These sprays create wholly immersive environments for drenching the body and relaxing the mind to foster a sense of wellbeing.



• The Vive Lighted Mirror is a stylish addition to any contemporary bathroom, combining beauty and functionality seamlessly. With personalized integrated LED lights, users can choose from a range of colors and adjust intensity for the perfect ambience. The elegant design incorporates defogging technology, ensuring a clear reflection even in steamy conditions. The mirror features a touchless switch for intuitive control and effortless installation with a cleat mounting system. It is also water-resistant, making it suitable for humid or damp spaces.



This convergence of innovation signifies a shift towards a more technologically advanced and user-friendly lifestyle in bath spaces, ultimately enhancing the overall well-being of individuals.















The brand also showcased a unique installation featuring ‘limited artist edition’ collection at the pre-symposium area. A true epitome of “Art meets Technology”.



• 'Ziling Wang’s installation: a world on Strings brings abstract expression to the bathroom suite by melding dynamic brush strokes with traditional Chinese scenes, in bold interpretations that connect sculptural designs and contemporary KOHLER structures.

• Pushpa Kumari of India, a maestro in intricate line paintings that redefine the Mithila tradition, brings her artistic brilliance to life in the KOHLER Artist Editions series titled 'Aranya’. The brand’s commitment to artistic expression and innovative design shines through in these exclusive collections where heritage and modernity converge to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression in bathroom design.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Salil Sadanandan, President - South Asia & Asia Pacific at Kohler Co. said, "India Design Week serves as a remarkable platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation, design, and the seamless integration of technology and art and this year is no different. Our booth at IDW 2024 has been a revelation of the future of bath space, featuring groundbreaking products like Numi 2.0 and the Anthem Digital Showering System through which we are ushering in a new era where technology seamlessly integrates with daily routines. These advancements reflect our commitment to enhancing lifestyle, offering not just products but transformative solutions that prioritize comfort, convenience, and elegance while adding a touch of luxury”.

He further added,” The pre-symposium area housing our limited artist edition collection is a testament to our dedication to artistic expression and heritage. Ziling Wang's 'A World on Strings' and Pushpa Kumari's 'Aranya' bring together diverse artistic perspectives, redefining the boundaries of creativity in bathroom design.”

Mr. Ranjeet Oak, Managing Director - K&B South Asia added,” As leaders in bath space innovation, we recognize the transformative power of technology in redefining the modern bathroom experience. The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet, alongside our flagship products showcased in the exhibit area, epitomizes our dedication to seamlessly fusing cutting-edge functionality with state-of-the-art design sensibilities, thus setting new industry standards. Our commitment remains steadfast as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence, ensuring every bath space reflects the pinnacle of innovation and luxury.”

About India Design Week

India Design has wrapped up 12 successful years as the country's premier design week. It gathers top Indian and international design talents all in one place. The pavilions will display India's top luxury brands featuring their latest offerings. ID Collectible, a unique platform in India, encourages innovation in furniture and objects. The second edition in 2024 will showcase distinctive, high-quality, and limited-edition pieces from both established and emerging design studios and makers nationwide. The program will also feature design talks with visionary designers and creatives from the industry. The speakers would include- Shabnam Gupta, Verendra Wakhloo, Salil Sadanandan, Preeti Singh, Sandeep Khosla, Christiane Lemieux, Sumayya Vally, Amit Syngle among others.

Kohler India

Kohler launched its innovative range of bathroom products including toilets, lavatories, faucets, bathtubs, whirlpools and showers in India in May 2006. With its business headquarters based in Gurgaon, Haryana, Kohler India is expanding its operations across the country.





