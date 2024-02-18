Al-Futtaim Group appoints Moza Omar Al Futtaim as Chief AI Officer

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) • The creation of the new role of Chief AI Officer demonstrates importance of AI in Al-Futtaim Group's future-focused approach

Dubai, UAE, February 15, 2024 – Al-Futtaim Group, a leading diversified and progressive, privately held regional family business headquartered in Dubai, has appointed Moza Omar Al Futtaim as its Chief AI Officer, a role recently created to harness the enormous potential of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.



Moza will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smart, swift, and effective adoption of AI across the Group’s diverse divisions - including Automotive, Financial Services, Retail, Real Estate, Health, and “Blue” the Group’s reward programme. This demonstrates the Group's strong commitment. It focuses on identifying new investment opportunities and adopting AI-driven solutions. These efforts are aimed at maintaining a competitive edge and further enrich customer experiences.



Reflecting on her new role, Moza Al Futtaim stated: "I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as Al-Futtaim Group’s Chief AI Officer. The potential of AI to transform our business operations and customer experiences is immense. In the present highly competitive market, adopting AI enables companies to stay ahead of the curve as well as accelerate the pace of change. In this new capacity, I aim to foster a culture of innovation and learning, ensuring that AI becomes a cornerstone of our growth strategy. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive efficiency, and create unparalleled value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."



Moza’s appointment underscores Al-Futtaim Group’s commitment to innovation and its proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge technologies which promise to revolutionise businesses’ operations. AI and automation are not just future possibilities, but immediate opportunities to increase productivity, improve cost efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. Recent global surveys indicate that over 70 per cent of organisations using AI have gained a significant competitive advantage, with AI and automation potentially increasing productivity by up to 40 per cent.



In recognition of AI’s immense potential, the UAE government has implemented a comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy to become a world leader in AI by 2031. This strategy, known as the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, focuses on leveraging AI across various key sectors to enhance economic growth, sustainability, and the quality of life for its citizens.



Established in the 1930s, Al-Futtaim Group has consistently demonstrated entrepreneurship and a relentless customer focus, allowing it to grow and expand across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Today, with more than 33,000 employees and partnerships with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich lives while upholding its core values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity.



Establishing the role of Chief AI Officer is a testament to Al-Futtaim Group’s vision for the future – one where AI-driven solutions are an essential, integral, and indispensable part of growth and development. The Group invites its stakeholders, customers, employees, and the wider community to embrace this exciting new chapter.







