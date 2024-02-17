India Successfully Launches Weather Satellite

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (KUNA) - The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Island in southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at 17:30 pm., Saturday.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14) which is 51 tall and 4 meter wide placed the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, then to a geosynchronous stationary orbit in space, the Indian Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

"INSAT-3DS will augment the country's meteorological (weather, climate, and ocean related) services with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR in-orbit satellites," according to the statement.

The newly launched satellite aims to enhance capabilities of monitoring earth's surface, atmosphere, oceans, and environment.

It is expected to enhance capabilities of various Indian agencies in data collection and dissemination and search and rescue services.

The NSAT-3DS weighing 2,275 kilograms is equipped with state-of-the-art payloads including an imager payload to generate images of the earth and its environment, a 19-channel sounder payload to provide information on the atmosphere, a data relay transponder to receive meteorological, hydrological and oceanographic data from automatic data collection platforms and a satellite aided search and rescue transponder.

The mission will boost India's weather, climate, and ocean-related observations and services. It will also help boost disaster mitigation and preparedness in the future. It can also help public fisher folk and farmers by giving climate prediction and forecasts, alerts and early warnings. (end)

