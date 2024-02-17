               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR And AD Ports Group Discussed Cooperation On Oil Logistics


2/17/2024 7:08:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held talks on issues of mutual interest, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR's information in social networks.

In particular, they discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of oil and petrochemical products logistics.

It should be noted that this Arab group of vertically integrated companies is active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and other regions.

It is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and shipping, port operations, free economic zones and economic clusters in many countries of the world.

MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107863934

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search