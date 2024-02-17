SOCAR And AD Ports Group Discussed Cooperation On Oil Logistics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held
talks on issues of mutual interest, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR's information in social networks.
In particular, they discussed prospects of cooperation in the
field of oil and petrochemical products logistics.
It should be noted that this Arab group of vertically integrated
companies is active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and other
regions.
It is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and
shipping, port operations, free economic zones and economic
clusters in many countries of the world.
