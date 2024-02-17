Tajikistan's Industrial Sector Grows In January 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. The growth of the industrial sector in Tajikistan in January 2024 reached 6 percent compared to the same period of 2023, Trend reports.

The statement was made by President Emomali Rahmon in his address to the government, during which the results of the country's socio-economic development in January 2024 were reviewed.

The president emphasized the importance of swiftly addressing existing shortcomings in the industrial sector by responsible government officials, relevant ministries, departments, and local executive authorities to achieve the strategic goal of accelerated industrialization.

In particular, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and local executive authorities are tasked with preventing the cessation of industrial enterprises, reducing production declines, and ensuring the effective utilization of existing capacities.

Tajikistan is currently implementing a rapid industrialization strategy for 2022-2026. President Rahmon declared this period as the 'Years of Industrial Development' in January 2022, aiming to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The target for 2026 is set at 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion), up from 38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021.