Tajikistan's Industrial Sector Grows In January 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. The growth
of the industrial sector in Tajikistan in January 2024 reached 6
percent compared to the same period of 2023, Trend reports.
The statement was made by President Emomali Rahmon in his
address to the government, during which the results of the
country's socio-economic development in January 2024 were
reviewed.
The president emphasized the importance of swiftly addressing
existing shortcomings in the industrial sector by responsible
government officials, relevant ministries, departments, and local
executive authorities to achieve the strategic goal of accelerated
industrialization.
In particular, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and
local executive authorities are tasked with preventing the
cessation of industrial enterprises, reducing production declines,
and ensuring the effective utilization of existing capacities.
Tajikistan is currently implementing a rapid industrialization
strategy for 2022-2026. President Rahmon declared this period as
the 'Years of Industrial Development' in January 2022, aiming to
increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The
target for 2026 is set at 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion), up from
38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021.
