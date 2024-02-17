Ride In Qatar's First Self-Driving E-Bus At Qatar Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Transport and Mowasalat (Karwa) is hosting a demo week for the community to experience Qatar's first self-driving electric bus (E-Bus).

This event reflects Qatar's commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship in its transportation sector.

Public can enjoy the autonomous E-Bus experience until from February 22, 2024, operating daily from 8am to 4pm. The route in Qatar Foundation's Education City is a loop, designed to include 9 strategic stops between the Qatar National Library Metro Station and Northwestern University in Qatar. It allows visitors to hop on and off to explore the area's key attractions at their leisure. The bus will be manned with an expert that can answer all questions relating to technical details and the positive impact on the carbon footprint of transport.

The autonomous E-Bus represents a significant step forward in combining technology with environmental responsibility. This bus is powered by clean electric energy, ensuring zero emissions, and contributing to Qatar's goals for a sustainable future. With advanced onboard sensors, high-definition cameras, lasers, and ultrasonic radars, the E-Bus promises a new benchmark in transport safety and efficiency.

On this occasion, Mesned Al-Misned, Project Manager, Public Transport Affairs Dept., MOT, said,“This step comes in the context of carrying out several Ministry of Transport's strategies, most importantly, the strategy for gradual and full-scale transitioning to electric transit system, and the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy that aims at supporting the rollout of smart, environment-conscious transportation systems to achieve numerous benefits such as lower energy and fuel consumption, less harmful emissions and carbon footprints, less traffic accidents, and better quality of life, in step with the goals of the QNV2030 and Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE). The MOT will continue efforts to further develop the transportation and mobility system, supporting all economic and service sectors in Qatar and leaving a sustainable legacy for generations to come.”

Ahmed Al-Binali, Mowasalat (Karwa) Public Transport Director, expressed his pride in pushing the country's ecological agenda and cooperating with the Ministry of Transport and Qatar Foundation in this groundbreaking project.“The opportunity to experience an autonomous E-Bus is a milestone in our common journey towards a sustainable and innovative transportation ecosystem. We are not just testing a new vehicle; we are inviting the public to witness the future of e-mobility,” he added.

Hamad Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of City Operations, Qatar Foundation, said,“At Qatar Foundation, we believe sustainability isnot just a choice, but a commitment to the future. Through strategic partnerships, exemplified by our collaboration with Mowasalat (Karwa), we are actively educating and empowering community members across Qatar to embrace their role as champions of sustainability. Together, we are equipping our society with the knowledge and tools that can enable us to collectively move towards a greenerfuture.”

The demo week engages school and university students to spark community engagement at a grassroot level. It shall be followed by further cooperation projects to shape a more environmentally conscious approach towards daily transportation.