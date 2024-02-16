Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Canadian Counterpart In Munich

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Feb 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday and discussed bilateral ties.

The discussions came amid an ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations with Canada accusing India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year and the latter denying the charge as "absurd" and "motivated".

"Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Recently, Canada named India as a "foreign threat" that could potentially interfere in their elections, months after they accused New Delhi of playing a role in Nijjar's killing.

India categorically denied the allegation and asserted that the "core issue" with Canada is the space it gives to separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements on its soil.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a "wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead".

The two leaders also reviewed preparations for the next India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations meeting.

He also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the conference to discuss maritime security in the Red Sea.

"Secretary Blinken highlighted that the respective US and Indian approaches to maritime security in the Red Sea are mutually reinforcing and play important roles in safeguarding economic stability in the region," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement released on Friday.

Miller added that the two leaders also discussed ongoing work to ensure lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which began on Friday, is currently underway at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

This year's conference is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen.

