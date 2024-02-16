Kazakhstan, Qatar Plan To Build Another Gas Processing Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 16. Kazakhstan's
Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Sovereign Wealth Fund), the Ministry of Energy
of Kazakhstan and the Qatari company Urbacon Concessions
Investments WLL, part of the Power International Holding WLL group,
have signed a Memorandum of understanding in Doha, Trend reports.
Thus, the agreement between the parties involves the
construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 6 billion
cubic meters.
The purpose of the document is to consolidate intentions to
jointly develop a project for the construction of a gas processing
plant at the Kashagan field.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and Qatar's UCC Holding agreed to
build two gas processing plants with a capacity of 1 billion
m3/year and 2.5 billion m3/year at Kashagan field.
As part of the agreements, investments will be attracted, and
financing for projects will be organized. The construction of these
plants will help increase the resource base of commercial gas in
Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to increase gas production through
the introduction of new gas fields in the medium term.
Gas production has already started at the Rozhkovskoye, South
Aksay, and Anabay fields, with recoverable reserves of more than 31
billion cubic meters of gas.
In the medium term, the launch of the Urikhtau Central, Western
Prorva, and Kalamkas gas fields with recoverable reserves of 69
billion cubic meters of gas is expected.
In addition to this, work is underway on new gas processing
plants in Kashagan and Karachaganak, as well as in Zhanaozen.
At the same time, the 2nd and 3rd stages of the Saryarka gas
pipeline, the Aktobe-Kostanay gas pipeline, and the 2nd line of the
Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline are planned.
Moreover, to develop the petrogaschemical industry, construction
of the Butadiene project worth $1 billion will begin this year.
At the same time, the implementation of other large investment
projects for the production of polyethylene, polyethylene
terephthalate, and urea in the Atyrau and Aktobe regions for a
total amount of $13.7 billion continues.
Furthermore, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar more
than doubled and amounted to 9.6 million from January through
November 2023 (from January through November 2022, $3.96
million).
Kazakhstan's exports to Qatar for the above period amounted to
$5.36 million, and imports were $4.3 million.
