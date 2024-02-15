Cardinal Parolin Defined What Is Happening In Gaza As“Carnage”

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Vatican / PNN/

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has expressed anguish for the many lives lost in Gaza, as a result if Israel's military operations. Following a meeting organized by the Embassy of Italy to the Vatican, commemorating the Lateran Pacts between the Vatican and Italy, Cardinal Parolin said“The right to defense of Israel that has been invoked to justify this operation seems proportionate with 30 thousand deaths, it is not.”“We are outraged by what is happening, by this carnage” he added.

The event was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as Presidents of the Italian Senate and Chamber of Deputies. Cardinal Parolin underscored that the current situation in Gaza cannot continue in this manner, and stressed the need for effective solutions to address the Palestinian cause.

He emphasized that, despite being a distant prospect at present, peaceful resolutions remain the most optimal approach for resolving conflicts. He further highlighted the urgent necessity to persist in diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace.