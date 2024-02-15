               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Ambassador Hails Progress In Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Talks (UPDATE)


2/15/2024 10:08:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. It's pleasing to see progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during today's press conference, Trend reports.

“Obviously, the top priority for the US and, I think, for Azerbaijan as well is for Armenia to conclude a peace agreement. It's good to see some signs of progress and opportunity in this direction over the past few months," he noted.

To note, in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to soon host Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington to negotiate a peace agreement.

Later, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that the place and date of the next meeting of foreign ministers had not yet been agreed upon.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857365

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search