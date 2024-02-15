US Ambassador Hails Progress In Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Talks (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. It's pleasing to
see progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during today's press
conference, Trend reports.
“Obviously, the top priority for the US and, I think, for
Azerbaijan as well is for Armenia to conclude a peace agreement.
It's good to see some signs of progress and opportunity in this
direction over the past few months," he noted.
To note, in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary of
State Antony Blinken hopes to soon host Azerbaijani and Armenian
Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington
to negotiate a peace agreement.
Later, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that the place and
date of the next meeting of foreign ministers had not yet been
agreed upon.
