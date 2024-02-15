US Ambassador Hails Progress In Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Talks (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. It's pleasing to see progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during today's press conference, Trend reports.

“Obviously, the top priority for the US and, I think, for Azerbaijan as well is for Armenia to conclude a peace agreement. It's good to see some signs of progress and opportunity in this direction over the past few months," he noted.

To note, in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to soon host Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington to negotiate a peace agreement.

Later, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that the place and date of the next meeting of foreign ministers had not yet been agreed upon.

