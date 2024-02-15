Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MD addresses the risks of adult skincare products for tweens on Good Morning America.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MDSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Good Morning America, renowned dermatologist and tween skincare expert Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MD spoke about the potential harm of using adult skincare products on tween skin. With the rise of social media and the pressure to have flawless skin, many tweens are turning to adult skincare products without realizing the potential damage they can cause.During her segment, Dr. Jeffy emphasized the importance of understanding the differences between adult and tween skin. She explained that adult products containing ingredients such as retinol, harsh exfoliants, and anti-aging serums deal with age-related changes like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dullness of the skin. Tweens do not have these adult skin issues, so these products can harm their skin barrier.Dr. Jeffy also addressed what can occur when the skin barrier is not working effectively. Tweens can experience symptoms like redness, rashes, infections, and breakouts.“The skin is not just a wall you can throw anything at,” said Dr. Jeffy.As an expert in dermatology, Dr. Jeffy's appearance on Good Morning America shed light on a crucial topic. It highlighted the potential risks of using adult skincare products on sensitive tween skin and emphasized the importance of using age-appropriate products. As the saying goes, "prevention is better than cure," and in this case, it starts with educating ourselves and our children on proper skincare practices. She emphasized the need for parents to have open and honest conversations with their tweens about skincare and to consult with a dermatologist if they have any concerns.For more information about Dr. Jeffy or to book an appointment, visit .About Brooke Jeffy M.D. DermatologyBelieving the skin is a reflection of overall health, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy combines her expert knowledge in dermatology and skincare with lifestyle modification strategies to help patients achieve skin wellness. This integrative approach to skin and total body health, along with Dr. Jeffy's compassion for her patients and approachable nature, creates a unique dermatology experience.Dr. Jeffy received her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1998 and her medical degree from the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2004. Dr. Jeffy completed her residency training at the University of Louisville. There she completed two years of training in pathology and a preliminary year in internal medicine before starting her training in dermatology, which she completed in 2011. Dr. Jeffy is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Jeffy obtained a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition in 2022 from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is completing the education required to become board-certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

