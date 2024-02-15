Biden heavily criticizes Trump`s un-American NATO attitude

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump's recent comments on NATO, accusing him of "bowing down" to Moscow. Trump, during a Saturday rally, suggested that the United States should not defend its European allies if they fail to meet their military spending commitments. Biden called Trump's remarks "shameful," "dangerous," and "un-American," emphasizing the importance of NATO as a sacred commitment that should be upheld.



In a scathing rebuke, Biden stated that Trump's comments were not only dumb but also indicated a willingness to abandon NATO allies if Russia were to attack. Biden argued that Trump's perspective on NATO is that of a burden, contrasting it with the principle that when America gives its word, it holds significance.



The United States leader accused Trump of essentially bowing down to a Russian dictator and expressed concern over the former president's commitment to NATO. Biden's condemnation of Trump's stance comes after the latter's assertion that NATO members failing to meet their agreed-upon military spending commitments could lead to Russia doing "whatever they want" with the respective countries.



While Biden accused Trump of attempting to walk away from NATO, the former president defended his position, stating that he was trying to ensure NATO allies pay the 2 percent of GDP commitment made in 2014. Trump clarified that he does not oppose the idea of providing military aid to Ukraine but suggested offering it as a loan. The exchange between Biden and Trump highlights the ongoing debate over the role of the United States in NATO and the importance of collective defense commitments.





MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107854853