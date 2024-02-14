(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ocean Power Jumps on Funding

Chris La - Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Watch These Company Earnings Results

Stock traders may continue to bet on volatile moves after the company posts results. Barrick (GOLD) will give gold investors an idea of the metal's price stability.

Gold is an increasingly unattractive asset class when interest rates remain high. Investors will get interest income above 5% from cash-equivalent treasury bills.

Entertainment giant Sony (SONY), whose stock pulled back from a $100.94 52-week high, is a big mover today after it posted Q3 earnings this morning.

After the market closes, analysts expect cloud communications firm Twilio (TWLO) to report 58 cents a share on revenue of $1.04 billion. However, management may issue an EBIT target and quarterly revenue guidance that is below expectations.

In the lithium mining sector, Albemarle (ALB), whose stock price lost half its value since July 2023, will likely post a sharp drop in revenue. Analysts expect EPS to fall by a significant 87.1% Y/Y to $1.11. Revenue will fall by at least 17% Y/Y to $2.2 billion.

In the technology sector, former dot-com star Cisco Systems (CSCO) has a high chance of disappointing markets. It posted weak results in the first quarter. In Q2,

markets will examine Cisco's equipment sales. Hardware network gear prices are too high for companies to spend on AI solutions instead.









