Authorities detain 4 individuals after huge landslide at Turkish gold mine

(MENAFN) Turkish state media reported on Wednesday that authorities had detained four individuals in connection with a catastrophic landslide that struck a gold mine in eastern Turkey, resulting in at least nine workers being declared missing. The landslide occurred at the Copler mine operated by Anagold Madencilik company, situated in the town of Ilic within Turkey's rugged Erzincan province, on Tuesday. Disturbing video footage, purportedly captured by a worker, depicted a colossal mass of earth hurtling down a ravine, engulfing everything in its path. According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the landslide involved a mound of soil extracted from the mine, exacerbating the scale of the disaster.



In response to the crisis, over 800 search and rescue personnel, comprising police and military units, mine rescuers, and volunteers, were mobilized to scour the area for the missing workers, as confirmed by Yerlikaya. Additionally, workers from the mine have rallied together to aid in the rescue efforts, while anxious families of the missing individuals congregated near the mine, anxiously awaiting updates on their loved ones, as reported by Haberturk television.



Yerlikaya provided further details, stating that five of the missing workers were believed to have been either inside or in close proximity to a metal container at the time of the landslide. Three others were reportedly situated inside or near a vehicle, with another individual reportedly inside a truck during the incident. To aid in the search efforts, rescuers are employing radar detection devices to pinpoint the location of the missing individuals and vehicles. Yerlikaya expressed optimism about the prospects of utilizing these radar scans, emphasizing the importance of swiftly locating the vehicles and container to advance the rescue mission.



Amidst the ongoing search and rescue operation, authorities remain focused on leveraging all available resources and technology to expedite the retrieval of the missing workers and provide relief to their families.

