Theravance Biopharma To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH ) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Monday, February 26, 2024. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT/10:00 pm GMT) that day.

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please pre-register here . Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at , under the Investors section, Events and Presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through March 27, 2024.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple symptom atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit .

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the

Theravance Biopharma

group of companies (in the

U.S.

and certain other countries).

YUPELRI®

is a registered trademark of

Mylan Specialty L.P., a

Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

[email protected]

650-808-4045

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.