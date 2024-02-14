President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following his swearing-in ceremony, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the
Alley of Honours to pay tribute to architect and founder of the
modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the tomb
of the National Leader.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then put
flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician
Zarifa Aliyeva.
They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz
Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107850584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.