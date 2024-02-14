               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev


2/14/2024 5:13:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following his swearing-in ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honours to pay tribute to architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the tomb of the National Leader.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

