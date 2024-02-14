Price Of Azerbaijani Oil Takes Off Upwards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. After two days'
decline, today, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil
based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 12 geared
up by $1,32 and amounted to $87.9 per barrel, Trend reports, referring
to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 1,33 cents (to $86.28
per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $67.07 per barrel, which is $1,47
more than the previous price.
In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea increased by $1,38 on February 13 compared to the
previous indicator, to $86 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 14.
