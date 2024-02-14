Price Of Azerbaijani Oil Takes Off Upwards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. After two days' decline, today, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 12 geared up by $1,32 and amounted to $87.9 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 1,33 cents (to $86.28 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.07 per barrel, which is $1,47 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1,38 on February 13 compared to the previous indicator, to $86 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 14.

