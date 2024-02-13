UAE-Oman Travel: Easing Of Visa Restrictions To Make Border Crossing Faster

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

Travelling between UAE and Oman is now much easier and faster, after the signing of the MoU for borderless travel.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) inked a deal to boost tourism between RAK and the Governorate of Musandam in Oman.

Bordering Ras al Khaimah, Musandam is a popular destination for UAE residents and tourists seeking water adventure sports.

“By signing this MoU, both entities aim to enhance cross-destination tourism through collaborative marketing efforts, improved transportation links, favourable visa arrangements for international tourists, and unique tourism packages. This initiative is underpinned by the geographical proximity of Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam, our shared Al Hajar Mountain range, and our deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, making this collaboration particularly meaningful,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK Tourism Development Authority.

“We hope to create new opportunities for global travellers to experience both destinations more seamlessly,” he said.

The agreement was signed in November 2023 at the World Travel Market London.

“While UAE residents are required to apply for a visa online prior to their arrival in Oman, with the option of obtaining a visa upon arrival also available, a significant part of our collaboration is focused on easing border crossings. This initiative aims to simplify travel procedures, making it more accessible and less time-consuming for residents of both countries to travel between our regions,” Phillips told Khaleej Times in an interview.

In addition, one of the key goals of the agreement, he said, is to facilitate easier access for international tourists to explore both destinations“within a single journey”.

He said,“This is being supported by the development of favourable visa arrangements. Additionally, a unified GCC tourist visa was recently approved, which will further simplify travel across Gulf-member states once implemented, significantly benefiting tourists and boosting regional tourism, including in Ras Al Khaimah.”

'Kids go free' drive

Phillips also revealed that in line with the emirate's goal to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah's reputation as a family-friendly destination, they will launch its summer campaign for 2024 at the ITB Berlin travel trade show in March, which includes a 'kids go free' offer.

Moreover, he added that the majority of hotels in Ras Al Khaimah offer a 'children go free' policy.

“Ras Al Khaimah is an ideal destination for families. Our extensive array of resorts offers family-friendly accommodations, including special rooms designed for families, a variety of children's amenities, engaging kids' clubs, numerous swimming pools, splash zones, and vast beachfronts. Beyond our family-friendly resorts, Ras Al Khaimah offers a wide range of activities suitable for families. From watersports to adventure-packed experiences in the desert and mountains,” he added.

Raki Phillips Accelerating growth in 2024

In 2023, the Northern Emirate received a record 1.22 million overnight arrivals, up 8 per cent on 2022 numbers and bolstered by a significant 24 per cent year-on-year pick-up in international visitors.

“Looking ahead to 2024, our goal is not just to maintain this growth but to accelerate our efforts towards attracting over three million visitors by 2030, contributing to our long-term vision for tourism in the emirate,” Phillips said.

The 'nature emirate' is growing its hotel supply to match the increasing demand, and placing sustainability and accessibility at the heart of its growth strategy.

