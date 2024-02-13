Life Changers Worship Debuts First Original Single Can't Get Enough

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life Changers Worship Drops Debut Single "Can't Get Enough" - Available February 16th!

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Life Changers International Church is thrilled to announce the release of "Can't Get Enough," the first original single by Life Changers Worship, available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, February 16, 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the church's journey, especially as it celebrates over three decades of transformative ministry.In the summer of 2023, inspired by the church's declaration "There Is More," Life Changers Worship embarked on a creative journey to compose original worship songs, culminating in a live recording session that unveiled four original compositions. "Can't Get Enough" is the first of these to be released, symbolizing the team's commitment to producing music that transcends church walls and connects with a global audience.Life Changers Worship's mission extends beyond music; it's about introducing people to the real Jesus and inspiring individuals worldwide through the universal language of music. The single "Can't Get Enough" promises to be more than just a song; it's an invitation to experience the deep, unending love of God."We are excited for the world to hear 'Can't Get Enough.' This song is a reflection of our journey, faith, and the endless pursuit of God's presence," said a spokesperson for Life Changers Worship. "It represents a new chapter for us, one where we hope to reach more hearts and continue to make a difference through our music."For more information about Life Changers Worship and to stay updated on their latest releases, visit Life Changers Church Worship .

