NEW LIVING EXPO ANNOUNCES 2024 SPEAKER LINEUP FOR SECOND SAN RAFAEL EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Living Expo returns for its second year in San Rafael, CA, after long, successful runs in San Francisco and San Mateo.

John Gray, noted author of "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus", is among the many speakers appearing at New Living Expo this year.

Author Suzanne Giesemann, a psychic-medium and metaphysical teacher focusing on personal excellence and spiritual growth, is top draw at this year's event.

Program Includes Top Influencers John Gray, Stanley Krippner, Suzanne Giesemann & Deborah Graham

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Living Expo (NLE) announced its 2024 speaker lineup which features over a hundred influential authors, experts and practitioners who will present various lectures and workshops April 19-21 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, CA. After over a decade at the San Mateo Event Center, the event is going in to its second year in Marin.

“After all these years of Whole Life and New Living shows, we are thrilled to be in Marin,” said Ken Kaufman, co-founder and longtime executive producer of NLE.“I'm a proud Marin resident myself, and I've always felt the event really belonged here.”

NLE's speaker lineup always features presenters that offer unique and innovative ways of approaching conscious living, sustainability, and the future, and includes authors such as John Gray, Dannion Brinkley and Suzanne Giesemann, as well as influencers such as Deborah Graham and Stanley Krippner. A full list of NLE presenters can be found here:

“Our bookstore is one of the most popular destinations at NLE and is one of the largest of its kind at any lifestyle event,” said Kaufman.“Our attendees are thoughtful, curious people who read a lot. We're very proud of that!”

The bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features DIY panels, 120+ special exhibits, Yoga classes, QiGong demos, Outdoor Music Stage, and natural food sampling and dining in the Outdoor Food Pavilion. For more information on all aspects of the event schedule and tickets, go to , or call 415-382-8300.

Richard Matthews

MCM

+1 203-644-2328

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube