K-Pop Gateway Presents An Electrifying Afternoon Of Music And Entertainment At The Peabody's Nightclub Featuring Beomhan

Beomhan at the Beach

K-Pop comes to Va for it's first fan sign event

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Date: March 17thTime: 2pmLocation: Peabody's Nightclub, 209 21st Virginia BeachBeomhan is a Chinese-American K-Pop artist in Korea. He is a former member of the pre-debut boy group M.O.N.T Arena.Beomhan has since made a solo debut in January 2024 with the digital single "Me Myself & I".This will be Virginia Beach's first K-Pop fansign event, with general admission and VIP tickets available on Eventbright . Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Beomhan's unparalleled talent live on stage, along with special performances by local K-Pop dance groups. VIP tickets include a photo and autograph with the artist, with additional photo options available.Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary musical event! Join us at Peabody's Nightclub on March 17th for an amazing K-Pop evening.For media inquiries or interview requests please contact:Maggie Interpreter-KimOwner - K-Pop GatewayOrCharri Harris - PR Marketer...For ticket purchases and event information, visit Eventbright or contact K-Pop Gateway.Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:IG: @KpopgatewayTT: Kpop_Gateway

