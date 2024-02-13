               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
K-Pop Gateway Presents An Electrifying Afternoon Of Music And Entertainment At The Peabody's Nightclub Featuring Beomhan


2/13/2024 12:31:01 PM

Beomhan at the Beach

K-Pop comes to Va for it's first fan sign event

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Date: March 17th

Time: 2pm

Location: Peabody's Nightclub, 209 21st Virginia Beach

Beomhan is a Chinese-American K-Pop artist in Korea. He is a former member of the pre-debut boy group M.O.N.T Arena.

Beomhan has since made a solo debut in January 2024 with the digital single "Me Myself & I".

This will be Virginia Beach's first K-Pop fansign event, with general admission and VIP tickets available on Eventbright . Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Beomhan's unparalleled talent live on stage, along with special performances by local K-Pop dance groups. VIP tickets include a photo and autograph with the artist, with additional photo options available.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary musical event! Join us at Peabody's Nightclub on March 17th for an amazing K-Pop evening.

For media inquiries or interview requests please contact:

Maggie Interpreter-Kim

Owner - K-Pop Gateway

Or

Charri Harris - PR Marketer

...

For ticket purchases and event information, visit Eventbright or contact K-Pop Gateway.

Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:

IG: @Kpopgateway

TT: Kpop_Gateway

Maggie Interpreter
Kpop Gateway
+1 7575131353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

