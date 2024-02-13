K-Pop Gateway Presents An Electrifying Afternoon Of Music And Entertainment At The Peabody's Nightclub Featuring Beomhan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Beomhan at the Beach
K-Pop comes to Va for it's first fan sign event
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Date: March 17th
Time: 2pm
Location: Peabody's Nightclub, 209 21st Virginia Beach
Beomhan is a Chinese-American K-Pop artist in Korea. He is a former member of the pre-debut boy group M.O.N.T Arena.
Beomhan has since made a solo debut in January 2024 with the digital single "Me Myself & I".
This will be Virginia Beach's first K-Pop fansign event, with general admission and VIP tickets available on Eventbright . Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Beomhan's unparalleled talent live on stage, along with special performances by local K-Pop dance groups. VIP tickets include a photo and autograph with the artist, with additional photo options available.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary musical event! Join us at Peabody's Nightclub on March 17th for an amazing K-Pop evening.
For media inquiries or interview requests please contact:
Maggie Interpreter-Kim
Owner - K-Pop Gateway
Or
Charri Harris - PR Marketer
...
For ticket purchases and event information, visit Eventbright or contact K-Pop Gateway.
