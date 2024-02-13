Central Construction Management Begins Final Phase Of St. Joseph's Medical Center Façade Restoration & Finances Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Construction Management , LLC, a full-service construction company specializing in exterior building restoration services, is in the final phase of an extensive multi-year, multi-phase façade project at St. Joseph's Medical Center's main healthcare building, located at 127 South Broadway, Yonkers, NY. In addition to implementing the exterior restoration work at the 10-story, circa 1978 hospital, Central Construction is providing the financing for the project on behalf of the 133-year-old not-for-profit healthcare institution, which services communities throughout Yonkers, lower Westchester, and northern Bronx.“The building is over 46 years old and required more than just typical masonry repointing and general exterior maintenance,” points out Central Construction Principal Andrew Bardolf.“St. Joseph's is a revered institution and has been serving the local community since 1888. Financial constraints were a very real factor that put the full and necessary scope of work in jeopardy. Given the extensive levels of façade deterioration present, our team felt it was important to do whatever was necessary to get the work done as quickly as possible, including providing the financing for the project.”In addition to a full-scale façade restoration extending from grade level to the roof, the work entails rebuilding all of the parapets, significant replacement of exterior masonry, and structural steel installations. It is anticipated the project will take approximately 10 more months to complete.St. Joseph's Medical Center is a full-service healthcare clinic and medical institution with services spanning primary care to surgical, including oncology, cardiology, dental care, diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, internal medicine, family medicine, emergency medicine, OB/GYN women's care, pediatric medicine, psychiatry, renal dialysis, and more. St. Joseph's additionally sponsors an on-site community food pantry.The Board of Directors for St. Joseph's Medical Center retained Central Construction Management. Following the completion of the work on the main hospital building, Central Construction will begin exterior repairs on the original, circa 1934 building, which is also located on the Yonkers campus.The Design Consultants on the project are Gilsanz Murray Steficek LLP, Engineers and Architects.About Central Construction Management, LLCCentral Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, and façade restorations. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City's Façade Inspection Safety Program (F.I.S.P.), formerly known as Local Law 11/98. The firm is also a key provider of façade work mandated by the Climate Mobilization Act, aka Local Law 97 and the recently introduced Parking Garage Inspection Law, i.e., Local Law 126. Among its many notable clients are: CBRE, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, and FirstService.

