Carolinas Referral Group Unveils Keynote Speaker For Charlotte Area CRG Summit 2024

Kristan Seaford, small business owner and inspirational speaker, will share a message on 'Resilience Recharged' at the CRG Summit 2024.

- Lesha Dodson, President, Carolinas Referral Group CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carolinas Referral Group is thrilled to announce the keynote speaker for the CRG Summit 2024, taking place on Friday, March 15, 2024, at The Suffolk Punch Southpark Event Space on Sharon Road. This year's event, focused on inspiring local business owners and leaders serving the greater Charlotte area, will feature Kristan Seaford, M.Ed, LCMHC, Inspirational Speaker and Small Business Owner. She'll share her personal story of resilience, hope, and perseverance.For Kristan Seaford, resilience and hope aren't just a philosophy but a way of life. In 2013, Kristan underwent surgery to amputate both her hands, her left leg, and part of her right foot to save her life. As a wife, mother of five, athlete, and licensed mental health counselor, Kristan had to embrace a new way of life with two robotic hands and a prosthetic right leg and foot. In sharing her story, Kristan will give attendees a personal account of choosing and actively practicing resilience every day. Her session promises to offer invaluable observations from her experience and critical actions and practices for attendees to implement daily."Her message underlines our member's commitment to their growth and perseverance." says Lesha Dodson, President of Carolinas Referral Group and Summit Planner.The CRG Summit 2024 is the first event of the season that brings all chapters together under one roof. Carolina's Referral Group, known for its tight-knit business groups, offers a unique networking community for small businesses in the Charlotte metro area. Tickets are now open to CRG members, guests, and small business owners. This year's event is expected to help attendees set the tone and mindset for the remainder of the year. For more information and to register for the CRG Summit 2024, please visit EventBrite.About Carolinas Referral GroupCarolinas Referral Group, an industry-exclusive networking group, focuses on helping Charlotte area small business owners grow and build connections with other local businesses in the area. There are nine active chapters located throughout Mecklenburg County, Union County, and York County, SC, and two more chapters are forming; for more information, visit .About Kristan Seaford, M.Ed, LCMHCKristan Seaford, raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a bachelor's degree in English and Psychology with a minor in Marketing from Duke University. Kristan earned a master's degree in Counselor Education from Wake Forest University and an NC License in Professional Counseling (LPC). She runs a private practice, Kristan Seaford, M.Ed, LCMHC, in Matthews, North Carolina, and she serves EMPOWER, a peer-to-peer support program for people with limb loss or limb difference. To inquire about an inspirational speaking engagement with Kristan, please visit her website at .

