Investment Ministry Ends 2Nd Phase Of Services Automation Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.13 (Petra) -Ministry of Investment wrapped up work of the second phase of the e-services automation project, in cooperation with Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, as a continuation of its platform launched within the 1st phase rolled out in February 2023.In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said the 2nd phase electronically linked operations at the administrative level to a number of partner departments to provide "comprehensive" project-based investment services.The ministry noted the connectivity scheme linked Jordan Customs Department, Income and Sales Tax Department, and Civil Defense Directorate, in a bid to enable investors to obtain all online license approvals for economic activities, making transactions easier, streamlining procedures and ensuring their speedy completion.Additionally, the ministry pointed out the investor can apply for services for investment projects online by accessing Ministry of Investment website