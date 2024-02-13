Hipinsight Systemtm Hits 3,000 Total Hip Replacement Case Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Surgery Performed at Duke University Medical Center breaks 3,000-case barrier for the mixed-reality HipInsight System

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Planning Associates announced today that a total hip arthroplasty performed at the Duke University Medical Center became the 3,000th case using the company's mixed-reality HipInsight SystemTM.

The HipInsight System is the first FDA-cleared, patient-specific mixed-reality surgical guidance system. It effectively provides surgeons with "X-ray Vision," showing three-dimensional models of the patient's anatomy and planned component placement inside the patient during the procedure.



"The HipInsight System elevates the level of surgical excellence in even the most challenging hip deformities," said Sean Ryan, M.D., the surgeon who performed the 3000th procedure at Duke University Medical Center. "The complex surgery today proved that once again."

"Our aim is to provide the surgeon the most important information about each patient's surgery in a seamless and intuitive way," said Surgical Planning Associates founder and president, Stephen B. Murphy, M.D., Associate Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine. "Thanks to a co-marketing agreement with Zimmer Biomet, together we've been able to help many more patients than we had imagined."

Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. (SPA) is an ISO 13485:2016 certified medical technology company that specializes in the development of innovative, cost-effective preoperative planning and navigation solutions for use in joint arthroplasty. A pioneer in the fields of surgical planning and computer-assisted joint reconstruction, SPA is privately held and based in Boston.

In September 2022, Surgical Planning Associates entered an exclusive, multi-year co-marketing agreement for the HipInsight SystemTM with Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

