"I believe that the European Union mission may have a hand in
the latest Armenian provocation," Gunel Safarova, head of the
"Citizen" Research and Development Public Union, said in her
comment to Azernews , about the Armenian Armed
Forces' attack on Azerbaijani Army positions.
It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40,
Armenian Armed Forces' units from positions in the direction of the
Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions
of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in
the Tovuz region to small arms fire. On the same day, as a result
of another military provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces, a
serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was
wounded.
Gunel Safarova said that since the European Union mission was
deployed to the borders of Armenia, they did not only observe.
According to the expert, EU observers also fulfil the tasks of
their patrons in the West, who gave them a mandate.
"We know that there are more French experts in the mission, and
we have seen France's approach to the situation in the South
Caucasus in the steps taken in support of Armenia in the OSCE Minsk
Group for many years, in their groundless post-war statements, and
at UN Security Council meetings."
She added that today, the mission has gone beyond the scope of
the monitoring and border control mechanisms.
"Although, in terms of legislation, there were UN Security
Council resolutions and mission groups created in this regard, we
did not see any concrete steps being taken against Armenian
aggression.
A serviceman of the Azerbaijan State Border Service was wounded
as a result of another military provocation by the Armenian Armed
Forces. That shows that this mission also has a hand in the
implementation of this provocation," Safarova added.
Following the splendid victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic
War, Armenia took a lot of provocative steps. Azerbaijan mentioned
in diplomatic meetings and separate discussions that this mission
would act as a camouflage for future provocations by Armenia, and
we were right.
However, the West's role in the area should have been to
eliminate the actions that Armenia's aggressive policy committed
from an economic, environmental, and human rights perspective and
inflicted on Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus.
But after the conflict is over in the entire Garabagh region,
the 180-degree change in the West's position does not correspond to
the concept of human rights protection that they have turned into a
flag in their hands. Does the protection of human rights include
environmental terrorism or health rights violations?
The Armenian government must understand that there is one and
only country that they can go to the dialogue and make a peace
agreement, and it is Azerbaijan. If they continue these
provocations, the loser in any conflict will be Armenia again.
