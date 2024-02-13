Abundant IoT and TMR Form Strategic Partnership to Rapidly Connect IoT Solutions with CELLSMART Fixed Wireless

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Abundant IoT’s customers benefit from local cellular intelligence and a network agnostic approach that ensures maximum performance delivered across North America



Detroit, Michigan, 13 February 2024 – CELLSMART, the cellular intelligence division of SmartCIC, and Telecom Management Resources (TMR), a US-based bespoke solutions provider, have partnered with Abundant IoT, a nexgen technology company, to connect Internet of Things solutions with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). CELLSMART will provide site-by-site cellular intelligence, on-the-ground engineers, and comprehensive end-to-end FWA solutions that support IoT rollouts.



Through CELLSMART, Abundant IoT will offer its customers rapid access to the best possible cellular networks available in a given location with engineers ready to adapt solutions to local radio frequency environments. The result is high-performance, resilient, and secure networking delivered in days instead of months. CELLSMART's comparative analysis of local cellular providers coupled with its global database of cellular performance data enables it to deliver world-class solutions optimised for local deployment scenarios.



“The intersection of FWA and IoT is transforming a growing number of industry verticals. Organisations are seeing that IoT can be rapidly deployed and scaled up with trusted connectivity. We’re excited to be working with Abundant IoT and enabling its customers to benefit from intelligence-driven FWA,” said Toby Forman, CEO at CELLSMART. “Throughout 2024, we will be working closely with TMR and Abundant IoT to help more organisations benefit from FWA and move with greater agility to serve enterprise demands. We’re taking a disruptive approach to connectivity that benefits the entire ICT ecosystem.”



Abundant IoT founders have 30 years of experience in the IT channel and offer IoT solutions with a focus on energy, connectivity, mobility and cloud services combined with devices. Its expertise in energy efficiency, distributed generation and supporting ESG strategies makes it a key solutions provider for underserved areas of the channel.



“CELLSMART has a unique offering that quickly adds value to our solutions portfolio. CELLSMART’s speed of deployment, adaptability and visibility into local RF environments give us a competitive advantage,” said Vince Bradley, CEO of Abundant IoT. “It has the fastest installation times in the world and has reduced our timelines from months to just days. As IoT and FWA adoption accelerates, we’re excited to grow our business by offering CELLSMART solutions.”



SmartCIC and CELLSMART signed an agreement with TMR in Q4 2023 to accelerate FWA adoption in North America. As CELLSMART’s master agent, TMR is responsible for growing FWA solutions that leverage CELLSMART’s cellular intelligence throughout North America. It offers a comparative analysis of local cellular providers and rankings based on cellular performance in a local area. In 2023, CELLSMART mapped 5G the same way Google mapped local streets and equipped cars with bespoke testing software, SIMs, and routers to test local wireless network performance across Europe, and North America.



“We’re excited to launch our first partnership since kicking off our relationship with CELLSMART in November 2023. There’s huge potential for FWA in North America and we’re seeing a growing number of service providers and enterprises look for FWA to solve their connectivity challenges. Working with Abundant IoT gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate the power of intelligence-driven cellular solutions in the IoT space. It is a great fit and the first of many milestones for our relationship with CELLSMART,” said Marc Metzger, CEO at TMR.



TMR will be announcing a growing number of CELLSMART FWA partnerships in North America throughout 2024.



