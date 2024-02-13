Apparel Group Named Retail Partner Of The Year At RLI MENA Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Apparel Group was named as the Retail Partner of the Year at the 2024 RLI MENA Awards that held in Riyadh, recently. This achievement reflects the Group's commitment to setting benchmarks in retail innovation, customer experience, and sustainable practices.

As the 'Headline Partner' for the RLI MENA Awards and a 'Lifestyle Partner' for the RLI Connect MENA, Apparel Group has significantly contributed to shaping the future of retail and leisure in the Middle East and North Africa region. This achievement is a testament to the Group's leadership and its unwavering commitment to innovation and growth within the industry.

The RLI MENA Awards 2024 brought to light the outstanding contributions of various Apparel Group brands within the retail sphere, with Rituals earning the title of Sustainable Retailer of the Year and highly commendable recognition for RLI MENA Sustainable Project of the Year.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his pride in the company's achievements.“Our role in the RLI MENA Awards as a Headline Partner, reflects our leadership in transforming the retail and leisure sectors in the MENA region. Winning the Retail Partner of the Year award, along with our brand Rituals being named Sustainable Retailer of the Year, underscores our dedication to spearheading innovation and growth. We are not merely participants in this transformation; we are leading it, fostering a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem that advances the industry. This achievement emphasizes our commitment to excellence and marks a new chapter of partnership and opportunity that benefits the entire region.”

The RLI MENA Awards, judged by a panel of distinguished industry experts, will become a key event in the retail and leisure industry, recognizing the most innovative and visionary concepts. Apparel Group's success at these awards exemplifies the Group's unwavering pursuit of excellence and its position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

With an extensive network across 14 countries, over 2,100 stores, and more than 85 brands, Apparel Group continues to lead in the global fashion and lifestyle retail sector. The Group's recognition at the RLI MENA Awards not only highlights its outstanding achievements but also its dedication to innovation, excellence, and the growth of the retail and leisure industry in the MENA region.

