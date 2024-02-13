Azerbaijani Gymnast Awards Title Gymnast Of Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. A member of the Azerbaijani national tumbling team Mikhail Malkin has been awarded the title of "Gymnast of the Year" by European Gymnastics, Trend reports via European Gymnastics.

Head coach of the Azerbaijan national team on acrobatic track (tumbling) Adil Huseynzade was awarded the title of "Coach of the Year".

Winners in nominations for 2023 were determined by voting.

To note, in 2023, for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics, Mikhail Malkin won a gold medal at the World Championships in the acrobatic track vault program. Malkin and members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic track team - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov won gold in the team competition for the first time in the history of national gymnastics. The 37th World Trampoline and Acrobatic Track World Championships were held on November 9-12, 2023, in Birmingham.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel