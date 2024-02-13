Azerbaijani Gymnast Awards Title Gymnast Of Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. A member of the
Azerbaijani national tumbling team Mikhail Malkin has been awarded
the title of "Gymnast of the Year" by European Gymnastics, Trend reports via European Gymnastics.
Head coach of the Azerbaijan national team on acrobatic track
(tumbling) Adil Huseynzade was awarded the title of "Coach of the
Year".
Winners in nominations for 2023 were determined by voting.
To note, in 2023, for the first time in the history of
Azerbaijani gymnastics, Mikhail Malkin won a gold medal at the
World Championships in the acrobatic track vault program. Malkin
and members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic track team -
Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov won gold in the
team competition for the first time in the history of national
gymnastics. The 37th World Trampoline and Acrobatic Track World
Championships were held on November 9-12, 2023, in Birmingham.
