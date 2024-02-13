Armenia Once Again Proves It Doesn't Want Peace - Deputy Director Of Trend News Agency (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A sniper shot at an Azerbaijani border guard proves once again that Armenia does not want peace, Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend News Agency and head of the Turkic World media platform, told Al-Arabiya TV, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia is demonstrating a rather aggressive stance, and this is not accidental.

"The incident represents a setback to the normalization of relations between the two countries. Armenia is currently receiving weaponry from France and India, demonstrating yet again that they do not desire peace," Hafizoglu added.

