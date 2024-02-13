Armenia Once Again Proves It Doesn't Want Peace - Deputy Director Of Trend News Agency (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13.
A sniper shot at
an Azerbaijani border guard proves once again that Armenia does not
want peace, Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend News Agency
and head of the Turkic World media platform, told Al-Arabiya TV,
Trend reports.
He noted that Armenia is demonstrating a rather aggressive
stance, and this is not accidental.
"The incident represents a setback to the normalization of
relations between the two countries. Armenia is currently receiving
weaponry from France and India, demonstrating yet again that they
do not desire peace," Hafizoglu added.
