Bahrain King Holds Lunch Banquet For Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain held a lunch banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation at Sakhir Palace in Manama on Tuesday on the occasion of His Highness the Amir's visit to Bahrain. (pickup previous) mt

