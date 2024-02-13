Kuwait FM, US Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Tuesday US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs, Daniel Benyam.

Both sides touched on the historical bilateral ties between the US and Kuwait as well as the latest regional and global developments.

The US official renewed the commitment of the United States to maintaining the security and safety of Kuwait and its people, which is a solid pillar of the close relations between the two friendly countries. (end)

