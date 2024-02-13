Echo Juliette Partners With Engage Mentoring To Build A Mentoring Women's Network ﻿Executive Council In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engage Mentoring , a company that helps organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently, and at scale, is excited to partner with Echo Juliette , a company dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs, founders and leaders build workplaces that increase productivity and support business strategy.

With this partnership, Engage Mentoring and Echo Juliette aim to establish a Mentoring Women's Network Executive Council in New York City. Additionally, they plan to extend the Mentoring Women's Network program to companies in the area, enhancing women's leadership development efforts and helping companies in attracting, retaining, and developing their employees.

The Mentoring Women's Network Program is a tech enabled mentoring and leadership development program offered to companies around the globe for women leaders and nominated female individual contributor employees. By offering this program, organizations can develop their female talent in a meaningful way. Engage Mentoring works with companies of all sizes to develop their employees affordably, efficiently, and at scale.

“I am excited about the opportunity to partner with Engage Mentoring on providing companies and their women with a mentoring solution that is designed to be frictionless, and results focused. I have been involved with mentoring for two decades, so I know what is achievable with the right solution,” said Elizabeth Sandler, Founder and CEO of Echo Juliette.

“The Mentoring Women's Network Program is a transformative tool for companies recognizing the pivotal role women's leadership development plays in engaging their most valuable asset-their people," said Alison Martin, Founder and Managing Partner of Engage Mentoring.“The partnership with Echo Juliette is ideal because we are both passionate about providing busy women leaders with the indispensable support and guidance essential for success in their roles. The program offers a secure space for like-minded leaders to collaborate, share insights, and receive mentor-guided learning on leadership topics tailored to their needs."

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring is on a mission to help organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently and at scale. Learn more about the Mentoring Women's Network program at: women's networ .

About Echo Juliette, LLC

Echo Juliette is an expert in building high-performing, highly engaged organizational cultures and is a global thought leader on mindfully leading the next generation. Learn more about Echo Juliette at .

