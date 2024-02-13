Pangolin Rescued, One Poacher Held By STF In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch rescued a live Pangolin from the clutches of a poacher following a raid at Ambabhona in Bargarh District on Monday evening.

Police have identified the poacher as Jagadish Minz, 41, of Dunguri Village.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF sleuths conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Bargarh Forest Division on Monday evening near Budhipalli Chhak in Ambabhona and arrested Minz who was waiting for a customer to strike a deal on the Pangolin.

“The sleuths recovered a live Pangolin along with other incriminating material from the possession of the accused, who could not produce any documents to show by what authority he was in possession of the Pangolin. He was apprehended soon after that,” said an STF official.

The Pangolin has been handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Bhatali, Bargarh District, for safe custody.

The accused was produced before the court on Tuesday.

