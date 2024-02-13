Turkey’s retail sales volume sees 11.4 percent annual surge in December

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s statistical authority revealed that the volume of retail sales experienced a notable 11.4 percent annual increase in December.



The data, released by TurkStat, indicated that sales of food, drinks, and tobacco surged by 8.7 percent, while non-food products witnessed a robust growth of 16.9 percent. However, sales of fuel experienced a slight decline, slipping by 5.1 percent.



In parallel with the rise in retail sales volume, retail turnover with current prices saw a remarkable surge of 80 percent year-on-year. These figures suggest a buoyant retail sector in Turkey, with increased consumer spending across various product categories.



The robust performance underscores the resilience of the Turkish economy and consumer confidence, despite prevailing challenges and uncertainties in the global economic landscape.



"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 78.8 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 85.1 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 62.9 percent," TurkStat further mentioned.

