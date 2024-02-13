Exquisite Salon Offerings To Celebrate February At Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This Valentine's season, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida takes immense pleasure in introducing a meticulously crafted salon package, namely the 'Valentine's Bliss' priced at INR. 6999 + taxes. This exquisite package is not just a gift; it's an expression of love, offering a blissful day of relaxation and beauty. Delve into the ultimate pampering experience, featuring a personalized haircut with expert styling and a rejuvenating scalp nourishment session through a choice of a soothing head massage or luxurious hair spa treatment. Additionally, the guests can enjoy an anti-ageing facial tailored to enhance the natural radiance and conclude the experience with a lavish pedicure & manicure session.



Enjoy the allure of Vinotherapy, a novel spa offering introduced by Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, to elevate the guests' spa experience. Drawing inspiration from Vinotherapy, conceived by Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas in 1995, this luxurious treatment incorporates skincare products derived from grapes. The guests can experience the rejuvenating power of antioxidants and exfoliating properties found in grapes. With its roots in the romantic association of wine, Vinotherapy emerges as a unique and enhanced spa experience, making it the perfect gift for your loved ones this Valentine's season.







With utmost excitement, Mr. Vinayak Rao Karri, Spa Manager, joyfully unveils these exclusive offerings for February, exclaiming, "February, the month of love's jubilation, inspires us to present 'Valentine's Bliss' for all, alongside our bespoke spa indulgence, 'Vinotherapy,' exclusively curated for our esteemed internal guests. These remarkable experiences pledge moments of sheer delight and revitalisation, crafting enduring memories of love and serenity. Each meticulously crafted experience offers our guests a flawless fusion of lavish pampering and romantic euphoria."

