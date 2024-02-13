Sugar Alcohol Market Set To Reach New Heights At USD 6.49 Billion By 2030 & Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sugar alcohol Market

The Sugar Alcohol Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, trends, and key players.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sugar Alcohol Market growth is intricately linked to evolving consumer preferences, health-conscious trends, technological advancements, and regulatory support. The market is poised to thrive as it continues to address the complex interplay of health, taste, and innovation in the global consumer landscape.The Sugar Alcohol Market is poised for significant growth, as per the latest insights from SNS Insider. Valued at USD 4.01 billion in 2022, the market is projected to soar to USD 6.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Sugar alcohol MarketMarket Report ScopeSugar alcohol, also known as polyols, constitutes a group of organic compounds derived from sugars, featuring a carbon hydroxyl group. Popular sugar alcohols include sorbitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol, glycerol, arabitol, erythritol, isomalt, and hydrogenated starch hydrolysates (HSHs). The market is witnessing a surge driven by its use as a sugar substitute in various food and beverage products, alongside pharmaceutical applications. The low-calorie and low-glycemic index properties of sugar alcohol make it an attractive alternative to traditional sugar, gaining traction amid a rising health-conscious consumer base.Growing concerns about obesity and diabetes have fueled the demand for sugar alcohol, positioned as a healthier sugar alternative. The well-known health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption have prompted a shift towards sugar alcohols, particularly among fitness enthusiasts and those seeking low-sugar or sugar-free products. This shift in consumer preferences has opened avenues for market expansion, presenting manufacturers with opportunities to cater to the growing demand for healthier alternatives.Sugar alcohol Market Opportunities:. Growing health consciousness: With an increasing focus on healthy eating and reducing sugar consumption, there is a significant opportunity for the sugar alcohol market. Sugar alcohols are low-calorie sweeteners that provide a similar taste to sugar without the negative health effects. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking alternatives to traditional sugar, creating a favorable market environment for sugar alcohols.. Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity: The global prevalence of diabetes and obesity is on the rise, driving the demand for healthier food options. Sugar alcohols offer a viable solution as they have a lower glycemic index compared to regular sugar, meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This makes them suitable for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their weight effectively.Impact of Covid-19 :. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries worldwide, and the sugar alcohol market is no exception. Sugar alcohols, also known as polyols, are widely used as sweeteners in food and beverage products. They offer a lower calorie alternative to traditional sugars and are often used in products marketed towards individuals with diabetes or those seeking to reduce their sugar intake.. One of the primary effects of the pandemic on the sugar alcohol market has been the shift in consumer behavior and preferences. With health concerns at the forefront of people's minds, there has been an increased focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and boosting immunity. As a result, many consumers have become more conscious about their sugar consumption and have actively sought out products with reduced sugar content.Some of the major key players studied in this report are:Tate & Lyle Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Cargill, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated, Beckmann Kenko GmbH, Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.Market AnalysisThe Sugar Alcohol Market is witnessing increased competition marked by a variety of flavors and upscale packaging to attract consumers. The market expansion is further fueled by a surge in product innovations and launches globally, offering consumers a diverse range of options with enhanced features and functionalities.Some of the driving factors behind the growth of the sugar alcohol market include:. Increasing health consciousness: With growing concerns about obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases, consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking healthier alternatives to sugar. Sugar alcohols provide a sweet taste without the same negative impact on blood sugar levels, making them an attractive option for health-conscious individuals.. Rising demand for low-calorie products: As people become more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, there is a growing demand for low-calorie food and beverage options. Sugar alcohols have fewer calories compared to regular sugar, making them an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their calorie intake while still enjoying sweet treats.Segment Analysis. Dominance of Sorbitol in the Market: Among the various sugar alcohol types, sorbitol emerges as a dominant segment, holding a significant market share. The growing utilization of glucose syrup containing polyols across different regions contributes to the dominance of sorbitol. Its extensive application in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries is expected to drive significant growth.. Leading Application - Food and Beverages: In terms of applications, the food and beverages segment take the lead due to consumers' preference for processed food and drinks, influenced by busy lifestyles and health concerns. However, the bakery and confectionery segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period, reflecting the growing demand for sugar alcohol in this sector.Growth Factors. One of the primary growth factors for the Sugar Alcohol Market is the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the impact of excessive sugar consumption on health. With rising concerns about obesity, diabetes, and other health issues associated with high sugar intake, consumers are actively seeking healthier alternatives. Sugar alcohols provide a low-calorie and low-glycemic index option, making them attractive to health-conscious individuals who are keen on managing their weight and blood sugar levels.. The global shift toward a healthier lifestyle and wellness trends has significantly contributed to the growth of the sugar alcohol market. As more individuals prioritize fitness and well-being, they are opting for products that align with their health goals. Sugar alcohols, with their reduced calorie content and minimal impact on blood sugar, have become a preferred choice for those aiming to maintain a balanced and health-conscious diet.Key Regional DevelopmentEurope Leading the Way: Europe is at the forefront of Sugar Alcohol Market share, experiencing significant growth driven by the widespread adoption of processed foods and a rising demand for sugar-free confectionery products. On the other hand, North America is poised for steady growth, particularly in the United States, with a high prevalence of diabetic patients.Key Takeaways:. The increasing health-conscious consumer base, seeking alternatives to traditional sugar, is a driving force behind the growth of the Sugar Alcohol Market.. The rising numbers of obese and diabetic individuals contribute to the growing demand for sugar alcohol as a healthier sugar substitute.. The market is witnessing intense competition, driven by continuous innovation, product launches, and an array of flavors in upscale packaging.Recent DevelopmentsIn November 2022: Tate & Lyle PLC added ERYTESSETM Erythritol to its sweetener lineup, strengthening its position as a leader in ingredient alternatives for healthier food and beverages.In August 2022: Tate & Lyle PLC initiated the next phase of its sustainability initiative for stevia, focusing on including more farmers in China to promote the adoption of best practices and sustainable stevia farmingBuy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value chain analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST analysis8. Global Sugar Alcohol Market segmentation, by Types8.1 Sorbitol8.2 Mannitol8.3 Xylitol8.4 Glycerol8.5 Others9. Global Sugar Alcohol Market segmentation, by Applications9.1 Food & Beverages9.2 Bakery & Confectionery9.3 Pharmaceuticals9.4 Cosmetics9.5 Oral-Care Products10. Global Coffee Roaster Market, by region/ country10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 USA10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 France10.3.4 Italy10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 The Netherlands10.3.7 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 South Korea10.4.3 China10.4.4 India10.4.5 Australia10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 The Middle East & Africa10.5.1 Israel10.5.2 UAE10.5.3 South Africa10.5.4 Rest10.6 Latin America10.6.1 Brazil10.6.2 Argentina10.6.3 Rest of Latin America13. Company profiles13.1.1 Financial13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered13.1.3 Swot Analysis13.1.4 The SNS View14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Bench Marking14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Recent Developments15. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube