Smriti Mandhana Jumps To No. 4 In Latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Feb 13 (IANS) Making a significant leap of two places, Smriti Mandhana has claimed the No.4 spot in the Women's ODI batters in the latest ICC rankings. England's Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Australia's Beth Mooney are occupying the top three spots.

Mandhana's ascent was fueled by her consistent displays with the bat, particularly in the bilateral series against Australia, where she showcased her prowess with scores of 34 and 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Her stellar performances not only secured victories for her team but also propelled her up the rankings ladder.

Ashleigh Gardner dropped three places down to No.22, while Phoebe Litchfield also slipped two places. Tahlia McGrath gained four places up to No.30 in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt faced a downturn in fortunes, slipping to fifth place after a lacklustre performance against Australia. Opening the batting against the formidable Alyssa Healy and company, Wolvaardt struggled, managing only seven runs at an average of 2.33. Her disappointing outing saw her relinquish her previous ranking, making way for Mandana's ascent.

But it wasn't just the batters who witnessed shifts in their rankings; the all-rounders and bowlers also saw movements.

South Africa's Eliz-Mari Marx's remarkable rise, gaining 34 places to No. 75 in the all-rounders' rankings, showcased the depth of talent emerging in the sport. Meanwhile, Australia's Kim Garth's ascent to No.36 and Alana King's climb to No.19 underscored the competitive landscape of women's cricket.

In the bowling department, Marizanne Kapp's surge to No.2, trailing only England's Sophie Ecclestone, highlighted her dominance on the field.

--IANS

hs/bsk