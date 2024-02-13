Azerbaijan To Launch Acceptance Of Documents Within Framework Of State Program On Study Abroad

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Acceptance of
documents for the 2024/2025 academic year within the framework of
the "State Program for the education of young people at prestigious
higher education institutions of foreign countries for 2022-2026"
will begin in the coming days, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry
of Science and Education.
According to information, on November 13, 2023, under the
mentioned program for the 2024/2025 academic year, a list of
educational programs funded by prestigious universities in the
world at the undergraduate and graduate levels was approved and
presented to the public.
The list covers a total of 3,993 educational programs (including
631 bachelor's and 3,362 master's degrees) taught at 179
prestigious higher education institutions in 28 countries of the
world in 15 priority specialties.
Citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic who are preparing to enter
the bachelor's and master's degree programs in one of the programs
included in the list approved by the Ministry of Science and
Education or who are currently studying in one of the programs
included in the list can apply for participation in the
program.
Application for participation in the program will be carried out
through the personal account of the candidate on the edu
website.
Candidates must submit the necessary documents on the
appropriate level of education while applying for participation in
the program. The necessary documents can be found by following the
appropriate link:
To note, 752 students in 139 higher education institutions in 21
countries of the world have received the right to receive
scholarships within the framework of the "State Program for the
education of young people at prestigious higher education
institutions of foreign countries for 2022-2026".
