Delhi Govt Rejects Proposal To Convert Bawana Stadium Into Jail Due To Farmers' Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi government on Tuesday said said that the demands of the farmers are genuine, and rejected the central government's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march, they added.\"The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers\" Gahlot's letter read said that the Centre should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their“genuine problems”.\"Farmers of the country are our 'annadata' and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central government.\"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi under the \"Chalo Delhi\" protest on Tuesday morning to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, in view of the farmers' march, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road, a senior official said. A gate at Khan Market metro station has also been closed deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their march.(With PTI inputs)

