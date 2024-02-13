Former J & K MLC Shahnaz Ganai Joins BJP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Shahnaz Ganai on Monday joined the BJP, with the ruling party's leaders lauding her work for the Scheduled Tribes and women in the region.
Ganai said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of good work for people and she has been impressed with his philosophy of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.
ADVERTISEMENT
This government has empowered every section of society, including those in Jammu and Kashmir which is undergoing a“transformation”, she said, lauding the development in the“new” Kashmir. People want to strengthen Modi and the BJP, Ganai added.
The former National Conference leader joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur, and party general secretary Tarun Chugh. Ganai lauded the government for extending reservation benefits to SCs, STs and OBCs in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory.
“We will work together to ensure a hat-trick (of win) for Modi,” Ganai said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Read Also BJP Wants Early Assembly Polls In J&K: Tarun Chug BJP hits campaign trail in J&K, eyes all five LS seats
Modi's presence has ensured that Pakistan does not dare to foment trouble in border areas and people there live peacefully, she said.
Her father Ghulam Ahmed Ganai was a minister in Jammu and Kashmir.
Praising the changes in the region, Singh said over two crore tourists visited a region which earlier made news for terror acts.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13022024000215011059ID1107844665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.