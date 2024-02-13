Isostearic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Leading Companies And Industry Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Isostearic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global isostearic acid market size reached US$ 465.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 668.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.31% during 2023-2028.

Industry Overview:

Isostearic acid is a saturated fatty acid with a unique branched molecular structure that offers enhanced oxidative stability compared to its straight-chain counterparts like stearic acid. Derived from the oxidation of oleic acid or through the dimerization of fatty acids, isostearic acid is commonly used in a wide range of applications, including personal care products, lubricants, and chemical intermediates. Its unique properties make it highly valuable in formulations where superior stability, low color, and minimal odor are desired.

For instance, it is often incorporated into cosmetics like lipsticks and creams to improve texture and longevity. Similarly, its high oxidative stability makes it suitable for high-performance lubricants and industrial applications. Isostearic acid's versatility and beneficial attributes make it an important component in various industries.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isostearic-acid-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The rise in consumer preference for high-quality cosmetics and skincare products that offer better stability and longer shelf life represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Its superior oxidative stability makes isostearic acid a preferred choice in manufacturing high-performance lubricants for automotive and industrial applications, which is driving the market growth.

Isostearic acid is often used as a sustainable and biodegradable ingredient, aligning with the growing trend of eco-friendly products, and meeting environmental regulations. It serves as a key intermediate in the synthesis of complex chemicals, and its stable nature makes it desirable in chemical manufacturing, thereby influencing the market.

The rising research and development (R&D) activities are constantly exploring new applications for isostearic acid, such as in bioplastics and polymer production, which is further broadening its market scope. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using products with stable, safe ingredients boosts consumer demand for products containing isostearic acid.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories.

Breakup by Application:



Adhesives

Coating and Paintings

Finishing Agents

Sealants

Surfactants Viscosity Adjusters

Breakup by End User:



Chemicals Esters

Personal Care

Lubricants and Greases Others

Breakup by Region:





North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Croda International Plc

Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Jarchem Innovative Ingredients LLC

KLK EMMERICH GmbH (Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad)

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Oleon NV (Avril Group)

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

UPICHEM Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163