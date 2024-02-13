Uzbekistan, Russia To Extend Deal For Boosting Gas Supplies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan
and Russia are discussing the conclusion of a long-term contract
with a gradual increase in gas supply volumes, Russian ambassador
to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov said, Trend reports.
He said that Russian gas supplies, which started within a
two-year contract in October 2023, significantly contribute to the
stabilization of Uzbekistan's economy.
"Russian gas has already been supplied, and this is a
significant contribution to the stabilization of Uzbekistan's
economy and social sphere. Last year it was a bit cold, but thanks
to gas supplies this year, everything went smoothly," the dipomat
noted.
According to him, relations between Uzbekistan and Russia in the
economic sphere are not limited only to gas supplies.
"Our relations are so extensive that it is difficult to point
out an area in which we do not cooperate. During the Uzbek
president's visit to Russia in early October 2023, agreements were
signed and instructions were allocated, including about 65 points,
which the presidents instructed their governments to implement in
the near future," Malginov emphasized.
He also noted that the Uzbek-Russian intergovernmental
commission has identified more than 80 projects that are currently
in the process of implementation.
"In general, we can say that our trade relations are developing
despite the difficulties in the world. Russia has almost reached
the trade turnover volume of $10 billion for 2023-to be precise,
$9.8 billion-and this is not the limit yet. Russia is the country
that most actively buys Uzbek goods," the ambassador added.
Meanwhile, the share of Russia's investments and loans in 2023
in Uzbekistan's economy fell to 13.4 percent of total foreign
investments in the country a year earlier (20.3 percent).
The data from Uzbekistan's statistics agency shows that the
volume of Russian investments in Uzbekistan amounted to 25.1
trillion soums ($2 billion) last year. This is the second-highest
figure among investor countries.
