Romania Considers Azerbaijan Strategic, Close And Reliable Partner In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has congratulated
President Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap
presidential election, Azernews reports.
“The numerous ongoing projects between Romania and the Republic
of Azerbaijan, both bilaterally and regionally, demonstrate the
excellent level of our bilateral relations. Your country represents
for Romania a strategic, close and reliable partner in the South
Caucasus region.
I wish to reconfirm, with this occasion, Romania's commitment to
the consolidation and deepening of our Strategic Partnership. I am
confident that, through sustained efforts, Romania and the Republic
of Azerbaijan will fully capitalize on the opportunities for the
development of bilateral cooperation in areas of particular
significance such as energy, transport, education, trade and
investments.
At the same time, Romania will continue to act for the
continuous and harmonious development of the dialogue between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union,” the President of
Romania said in his message.
“I take this opportunity to invite Your Excellency to pay an
official visit to Romania this year, with the objective of
deepening the Strategic Partnership between our countries,” Klaus
Werner Iohannis noted.
