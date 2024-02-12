Kuwait FM Meets KFAS Director General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Foreign Affairs Minister and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Sumait Prize for African Development Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with Director General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). Dr. Ameenah Farhan.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments related to Al-Sumait Prize and the topics on the agenda of the Board of Trustees for this year.

They reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation between the ministry and KFAS in the fields of scientific research and studies through the implementation of joint scientific and research projects with Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Institute, in cooperation with international universities and institutes specialized in the field of training, to serve mutual interests and support national initiatives as well. (end)

