Bp Announces New Assignment For Azerbaijan, Georgia, And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Anar Mansurov, with 20 years of experience within the company, has been appointed as bp's regional manager for health, safety and environmental sustainable development (HSE) and carbon emissions, Trend reports, referring to the bp Azerbaijan.

Mansurov was the executive advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey for more than a year. Prior to this job, he had many positions inside the corporation centered on environmental issues.

He holds an MSc in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management from the University of Manchester and an MSc in Petroleum Economics from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (ASOA).

Prior to joining bp, Mansurov worked as a senior environmental consultant for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union.

Anar Mansurov's expertise includes sustainable transformation, corporate management of low-carbon and alternative energy programs, water and recyclable waste management, environmental and social impact assessment, environmental monitoring, auditing and certification, compliance and reporting, and social performance management.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel