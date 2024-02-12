Bp Announces New Assignment For Azerbaijan, Georgia, And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Anar Mansurov,
with 20 years of experience within the company, has been appointed
as bp's regional manager for health, safety and environmental
sustainable development (HSE) and carbon emissions, Trend reports, referring
to the bp Azerbaijan.
Mansurov was the executive advisor to the President of
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey for more than a year. Prior to this
job, he had many positions inside the corporation centered on
environmental issues.
He holds an MSc in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management
from the University of Manchester and an MSc in Petroleum Economics
from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (ASOA).
Prior to joining bp, Mansurov worked as a senior environmental
consultant for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and
the European Union.
Anar Mansurov's expertise includes sustainable transformation,
corporate management of low-carbon and alternative energy programs,
water and recyclable waste management, environmental and social
impact assessment, environmental monitoring, auditing and
certification, compliance and reporting, and social performance
management.
