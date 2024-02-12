Power Over Ethernet Switch Market Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 14.29%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The power over ethernet switch market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the power over ethernet switch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% between 2022 and 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the power over ethernet switch market is the increasing demand for VoIP devices in the market. PoE switches are known to be used for powering and connecting VoIP devices, which include IP phones, video phones, and conference phones, and offer power and data over a single ethernet cable, eliminating the requirement for separate power cords. This makes VoIP devices highly valuable for the growth of the demand for PoE switches, with businesses increasingly transitioning to VoIP devices for their communication needs, further enhancing the deployment of PoE switches for VoIP devices. As per the FCC Communications Marketplace report of 2022, as of December 2021, residential fixed voice connections accounted for 28% of switched access and 72% of interconnected VoIP. It is further found in the FCC Form 477 data that there were 29 million end-user switched access lines, which include 68 million interconnected VoIP subscriptions, and 31 million residential subscriptions. The report shows the increasing growth trend of VoIP services as well. This growth in VoIP subscriptions can provide the necessary boost to the growth of the global PoE market during the forecast period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the power over ethernet switch during the forecasted period. For instance, in March 2023, MARCUSYS, one of the leading providers of networking devices, announced the launch of their new range of PoE switches which were designed to empower businesses with unparalleled network expansion capabilities by offering lightning-fast speeds that range from 100 to 1000 Mbps with 5 to 8 interfaces to meet the diverse network expansion needs of the customers. Their new range of PoE switches includes the models MS105GP, MS106LP, MS108GP, and MS110P. the MS105GP and the MS108GP provide up to 1000 Mbps, whereas the MS106LP and the MS110P provide up to 100 Mbps.Access sample report or view details:The power over ethernet switch market, based on type, is categorized into three types- unmanaged switches, managed switches, and smart switches. Unmanaged PoE switches are commonly used in home networks or small business offices and shops, with benefits including plug-and-play, affordability, and ease of operation. Whereas managed switches and smart switches are commonly used by enterprise networks and data centres .The power over ethernet switch market, based on port, is categorized into five types- 4, 8, 14, 24, and others. The different ports provide different network speeds and capabilities based on the requirements of the client.The power over ethernet switch market, based on application, is categorized into five types- VoIP phones, security cameras , wireless access points, smart home automation, and others. PoE switches are commonly used in VoIP devices, IP cameras and wireless devices since portable devices such as these provide ease in transmission and exchange of data.The power over ethernet switch market, based on end-user, is categorized into three types- residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential, commercial and industrial sectors make use of PoE switches based on the requirements of each client. For instance, household devices make use of VoIP phones, allowing ease of communication and transfer of data.The North American region holds the majority share of the market and is expected to witness significant growth in the power over ethernet switch market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the rising demand for wireless devices, coupled with the rapid technological advancements taking place in the region, especially the United States and Canada. As per the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), the estimated mobile wireless connections at the year-end of 2020 accounted for 469 million, which is an increase of 6% from 2019, and at the year-end of 2021, the mobile wireless connections accounted for an estimated 499 million, which is an increase of 6% from 2020. The increase in the growth of wireless devices and connections will provide the necessary growth boost for the market during the forecast period.The research includes several key players from the power over ethernet switch market, such as Allied Telesis, Inc., Phoenix Contact, CTC Union Technologies Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Versitron Inc., NETGEAR, Omnitron Systems Technology, Inc., Proscend Communications Inc., and NVT Phybridge.The market analytics report segments the power over ethernet switch market using the following criteria:.By Type:oUnmanaged SwitchoManaged SwitchoSmart Switch.By Port:o4o8o14o24oOthers.By Application:oVoIP PhonesoSecurity CamerasoWireless Access PointsoSmart Home AutomationoOthers.By End-User:oResidentialoCommercialoIndustrial.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:oAllied Telesis, Inc.oCTC Union Technologies Co., Ltd.oPhoenix ContactoMicrochip Technology Inc.oNETGEARoVersitron Inc.oProscend Communications Inc.oOmnitron Systems Technology, Inc.oNVT PhybridgeExplore More Reports:.Global Router and Switch Market:.Industrial Ethernet Switches Market:.Enterprise Network Switch Market:

