AC/DC Announce 2024 Power Up Tour, Including Gigs At Wembley Stadium

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Rock band AC/DC are set to play a pair of Wembley Stadium shows as part of their European tour.

The band will tour their 'Power Up' album with shows in Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland from May through to August, for what marks their first proper jaunt in eight years.

The rockers will be without bassist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016 but made a comeback for their Power Trip festival in 2023, with Chris Chaney in his place.

Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, and drummer Matt Laug complete the touring lineup.

The Wembley shows are set for July 3 and July 7. Brian and co have long been teasing their live comeback, reports co.

Last year, their 2024 Munich show was leaked by the Germany city's mayor. Dieter Reiter let slip that the 'Highway To Hell' rockers are playing at the Olympic Stadium on June 12.

He later said at a council meeting, as quoted by Planet Rock:“I didn't know it was supposed to be a secret."

--IANS

dc/dan