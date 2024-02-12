Mullah Hamdullah Named IEA's Deputy Spokesman

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat has been appointed as deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

The caretaker government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote on his X handle Fitrat had been appointed in compliance with the supreme leader's orders.

Fitrat had previously served as spokesman for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA).

kk/mud

Visits: 18