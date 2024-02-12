Mullah Hamdullah Named IEA's Deputy Spokesman

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat has been appointed as deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The caretaker government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote on his X handle Fitrat had been appointed in compliance with the supreme leader's orders.
Fitrat had previously served as spokesman for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA).
kk/mud
Visits: 18
MENAFN12022024000174011037ID1107840100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.